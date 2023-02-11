The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PNC opened at $159.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.