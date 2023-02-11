The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $130.41

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.41 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 131.40 ($1.58). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 130.60 ($1.57), with a volume of 2,986,309 shares traded.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.62.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($36,494.77).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

