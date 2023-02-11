Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $322.32 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $322.32 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00082406 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00062874 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010461 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00023963 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003925 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001903 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,027,549,369 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
