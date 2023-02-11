Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Lowered to C$161.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.90.

NYSE TRI opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

