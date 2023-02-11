Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $401.50 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $401.50 million and $92.87 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00221003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,846,505.90454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03985497 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $62,287,671.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

