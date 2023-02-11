thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.78 ($6.22) and traded as high as €7.30 ($7.85). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €7.17 ($7.71), with a volume of 2,770,505 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.13) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.79.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.