Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the first quarter worth $508,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $616,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth about $824,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

Shares of TIOA stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A ( NASDAQ:TIOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

