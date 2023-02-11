TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$168.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

X opened at C$134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$135.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.05. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

About TMX Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.