TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$168.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
X opened at C$134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$135.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.05. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
