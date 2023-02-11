TomoChain Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $33.67 million and $5.44 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get TomoChain alerts:

About TomoChain

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,291,188 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

