Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORXF opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.