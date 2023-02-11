Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 22,220 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 538,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,033,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

