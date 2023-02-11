Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 272,380 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,971,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $153,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,831 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 24,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.