Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 254,161 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,161 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

