Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 30,603 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

IBM opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

