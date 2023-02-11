Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,661 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $505.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $599.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.