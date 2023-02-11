Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $23.17 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

