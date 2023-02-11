Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $47.38 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $593.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

