Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

