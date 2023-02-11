Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 9.4% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.