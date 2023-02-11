Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $682,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.34 and a 200-day moving average of $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

