Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $154.28

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.28 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 153.60 ($1.85). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.85), with a volume of 2,469,303 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.46) to GBX 175 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.06).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.99.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.