Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £6.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

