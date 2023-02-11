trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $1.80 at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.10.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.74 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 253.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.