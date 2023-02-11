trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $1.80 at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.10.
trivago Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.74 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
