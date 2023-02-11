trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $1.80

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Down 3.9 %

TRVG opened at $1.74 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of trivago

About trivago

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.