Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 88.5% in January

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 18,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679. Troika Media Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

