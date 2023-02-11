TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. 10,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,847 shares during the period. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises about 6.7% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 42.93% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

