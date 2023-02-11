TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.84. 10,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,847 shares during the quarter. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF accounts for 6.7% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned 42.93% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.