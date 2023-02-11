Truist Financial Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $93.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.