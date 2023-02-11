Truist Financial Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $49.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

RRR opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

