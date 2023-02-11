Truist Financial Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $26.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

BE stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

