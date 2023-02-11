Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $7.15 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.96 or 0.07033672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00082506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00062790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.