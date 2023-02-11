Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Down 51.1% in January

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

