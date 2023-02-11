Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Down 51.1% in January

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.85.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (TRKNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.