TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in January

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

THDDY opened at $9.82 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

