Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 249,021 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

