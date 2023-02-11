UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of Truist Financial worth $231,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

