UBS Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 535 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 535 ($6.43) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.49) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.29) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.73) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.10. The stock has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

