UBS Group Reiterates €156.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of AFX opened at €131.65 ($141.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 52-week high of €188.50 ($202.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.