Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.69.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.
Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
