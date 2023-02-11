Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

About Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.