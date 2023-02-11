Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Under Armour Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE UA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
See Also
