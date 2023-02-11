UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,888,800 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 4,611,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 385.2 days.

UniCredit Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $20.37 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

