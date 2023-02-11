UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,888,800 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 4,611,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 385.2 days.
UniCredit Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $20.37 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.
About UniCredit
