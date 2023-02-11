Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.69) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,089.17 ($49.15).

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,132.50 ($49.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,119.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,043.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

