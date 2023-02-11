Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

