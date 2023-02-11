Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $47.63 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $47.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.47 or 0.00029695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00428640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004553 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.4145964 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 612 active market(s) with $111,567,914.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

