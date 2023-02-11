Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Unitil has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $51.72 on Friday. Unitil has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $829.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $555,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 52.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unitil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also

Dividend History for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.