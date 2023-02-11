Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Unitil has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.
Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $51.72 on Friday. Unitil has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $829.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
