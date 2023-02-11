Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

