Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $5.34. Urban One shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 28,771 shares traded.

Urban One Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 550,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban One by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

