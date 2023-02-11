UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Update

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTAA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. UTA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

