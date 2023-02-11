VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $199,379.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

