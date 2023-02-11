Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,477,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $193.65 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.50.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

