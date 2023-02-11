Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, an increase of 757.7% from the January 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $73.22 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $80.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
