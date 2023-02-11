Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, an increase of 757.7% from the January 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $73.22 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $80.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

